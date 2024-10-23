Select Language

Latest
-419 min. agoUniversity of Milan Suspends Exchange Agreement with Israeli University
-414 min. agoUN Rights Chief Appalled by Israeli Attack on Beirut Hospital
-411 min. agoFifteen More Israeli Soldiers Refuse to Serve until Prisoner Exchange Deal
-400 min. agoHarvard Study: Israel Struck Areas in Gaza Using US-made MK-84 Bombs
14 min. agoIsraeli Battalion Deputy Commander Killed in Lebanon
Slideshow

Fifteen More Israeli Soldiers Refuse to Serve until Prisoner Exchange Deal

Photo: Wafa

Tel Aviv, MINA – Fifteen more Israeli soldiers have refused to serve in the army until a prisoner exchange deal is reached with Palestinians, according to Israeli media on Wednesday.

Walla news portal said the new soldiers joined a total of 138 soldiers, who signed a letter declaring their refusal to serve without a deal, Anadolu Agency reports.

The letter was sent to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, army chief Herzi Halevi and other Israeli government officials.

“The war in Gaza sentences our brothers and sisters and the hostages to death,” the letter reads.

Israel estimates that some 101 captives are still held by the Hamas group in Gaza, some of whom are believed to have been already killed by Israeli ongoing and indiscriminate airstrikes across the tiny enclave.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt and Qatar to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Netanyahu’s refusal to end the war. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news