Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Fear of Arrest, Hundreds of Israeli Soldiers Delete Social Media Accounts

52 minutes ago

52 minutes ago

Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Zionist Israeli occupation soldiers who are planning to travel have deleted their social media accounts out of fear of being arrested on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza and Lebanon.

Reports indicate that dozens of Israeli soldiers have deleted their social media accounts, including Facebook and Instagram, ahead of their trip to Brazil in the coming weeks to participate in the Rio de Janeiro Carnival, MEMO reported on Monday (January 27).

A pro-Palestinian human rights group, led by the Hind Rajab Foundation, a Brussels-based NGO, has been using the soldiers’ social media accounts along with other materials to gather evidence of atrocities committed against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Earlier this month, the Hind Rajab Foundation filed lawsuits against Israeli soldiers in Sweden, Brazil, and Italy on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide during Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip.

“We are worried that Brazilian authorities will arrest us after the lawsuits filed by pro-Palestinian organizations, and our entire trip will be ruined. We have seen what happens to soldiers arriving in Brazil who have to flee in complicated operations to avoid arrest. We will not provide ammunition (such as photos and videos) to these hostile organizations,” said one soldier to Channel 12 Israel. []

