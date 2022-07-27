Family of Abu Akleh’s Family Meets Blinken ‘Demands Justice’

Washington, MINA – The family of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday to demand justice for the killing of an Al Jazeera reporter in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

The US State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a regular press briefing, Blinken met with Abu Akleh’s family and reiterated the need for accountability, Arab News reported.

Lina Abu Akleh, Shireen Abu Akleh’s niece, posted a video on Twitter from outside the State Department saying she and other family members were “here to demand justice for Shireen.”

Shireen Abu Akleh was killed on May 11 in an Israeli raid on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The State Department said this month that Abu Akleh was likely killed by gunfire from an Israeli army position, but that it may not have been intentional, citing an investigation by the US Security Coordinator.

His family and Palestinian officials have criticized the US report and said Abu Akleh was deliberately targeted. However, Israel denies this.

“We understand that sometimes these elements … run across different goals – timeliness and thoroughness – but we want to see an investigation that is timely, but also thorough, and importantly ends with accountability,” Price said when asked if there was a time frame for accountability.

The family accuses the United States of granting impunity to Israel for his murder. They failed to request a private meeting with President Joe Biden during his trip to Israel this month.

“We will hold him accountable for his murder wherever we go,” said a statement on Twitter belonging to Lina, Shireen’s brother Tony and Victor’s nephew. “Shireen lives to uncover the truth behind every story, and so do we.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)