Families of Israeli Captives Protest at Tel Aviv Airport, Demand Hostage Swap Deal

Tel Aviv, MINA – Families of Israeli captives in Gaza demonstrated on Sunday at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, demanding a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

The protest came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to fly to Washington early Monday for talks with US officials, including President Joe Biden.

Dozens of families of the hostages, as well as their supporters gathered at the airport and demanded a hostage swap deal, the state-run public broadcaster KAAN reported.

Large police forces were present at the site of the protest, the broadcaster noted.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allowed Tel Aviv’s negotiating team to travel to Qatar on Thursday to continue talks for a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap with Hamas.

Egypt, Qatar and the US have been trying for months to secure a cease-fire and the release of 120 remaining hosts in Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)