Fadli Zon to Ismail Haniyah, Indonesia Consistent to Support Palestine

Istanbul, MINA – Indonesia’s Chairman of the House of Representatives Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation (BKSAP) Fadli Zon together with the Chair of the Palestine Indonesia Bilateral Cooperation Group (GKBIP) Syahrul Aidi, met the leader of the Palestinian People’s Resistance (HAMAS) Ismail Haniyah.

The meeting took place on Friday, on the sidelines of the Al-Quds Pioneer Conference organized by The 12th Global Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine (GCQP).

On the occasion of the meeting with Haniyah, Fadli Zon also gave a gift in the form of a keris as a symbol of Indonesia’s consistent stance in standing together in the Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation.

Fadli Zon said that the Indonesian people have always supported the struggle of the Palestinian people both politically and humanitarian.

“International political support has been shown by bringing the Palestinian issue onto the international agenda at the IPU and Indonesia being the initiator,” said Fadli who is also a member of the Bureau of the Democracy and Human Rights Commission at the Inter-Parlimentery Union, the World Parliamentary Organization.

Syahrul Aidi added that the campaigns of several countries linking the Palestinian struggle as part of terrorism must be countered with a balanced opinion.

“The struggle of the Palestinian people for decades should be interpreted as the struggle of a nation against colonialism and oppression,” he said.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Palestinian struggle, Ismail Haniyah, expressed his gratitude for Indonesia’s support and assistance so far.

He also expressed his happiness because the gift of a keris from Fadli Zon is a clear symbol of Indonesia’s attitude in the eyes of the world regarding Palestine.

The conference was attended by many Palestinian, Arab and Islamic parliamentarians as well as delegates from 50 countries in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Including from Indonesia, namely: Subhan Amier CHAF, Secretary General of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Rifa Berliana Arifin, Head of Research and Development and Cadreization of AWG and Dudin Sobarudin, Special Staff for International Relations of AWG. Also present were the Chair of the Indonesian House of Representatives faction, Jazuli Juwaini from the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), and PP Muhammadiyah Representative Wachid Ridwan. (T/RE1)

Miraj News Agency (MINA)