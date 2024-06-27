Haniyeh: Targeting My Family Won’t Change Our Position

Gaza, MINA – Head of the Political Bureau Hamas Ismail Haniyeh issued a statement following the recent killing of his sister, stating that the attack would not alter their stance on ceasefire negotiations.

Haniyeh’s sister was among 13 reported casualties in an Israeli airstrike on the Shati refugee camp on Tuesday morning, Palestinian Information Center reported.

“If the criminal enemy thinks that targeting my family will change our position or that of the resistance groups, they are merely dreaming,” he asserted.

He further emphasized that any ceasefire proposal that does not guarantee an end to Israeli attacks in Gaza “is not an agreement.”

“This movement provides all possible flexibility and unequivocally agrees to all proposed projects, provided the outcome is the cessation of crimes, the end of aggression, and full withdrawal from Gaza,” he stated.

Last April, Haniyeh’s three sons (Hazem, Amir, and Muhammad) and three grandsons were martyred in an Israeli airstrike targeting a civilian vehicle in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, north of Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

