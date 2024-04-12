Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur Expresses Condolences for the Martyrdom of Haniyeh’s Three Sons

Palestinian people stand by the vehicle targeted by Israeli forces in the attack turned into scrap at Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, Gaza on April 10, 2024. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Jakarta, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur expressed his condolences for the martyrdom of three sons of the Head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas media agency reported that three of Haniyeh’s sons were martyred on Wednesday in an Israeli air strike on their car as they were driving in the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City. Haniyeh’s three grandchildren were also killed in the attack.

“I share my condolences for the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh’s three sons,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur on Friday.

He also conveyed several things regarding the martyrdom of Haniyeh’s three sons, firstly their blood would accelerate the liberation of the Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian independence as well as the destruction of the Zionist state of Israel.

Second, they will welcome their parents and entire family in heaven. Third, in essence they do not die but live with various glories in heaven.

“Fourth, martyrdom is the culmination of the life goal of every Muslim’s struggle, so death will not dampen the warrior’s steps,” he said.

Fifth, he emphasized that this murder proves Zionist brutality and the results will only increase the isolation of the Zionist state from the world community and increase world support and sympathy for the Palestinian people.

“Hopefully this grief will increase the reward for Ismail Haniyeh and his family and replace it with something better,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

