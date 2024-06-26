10 Members of Hamas Leader ‘s Family Killed by Israeli Attack 

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Zionist airstrikes in Gaza City on Tuesday killed 10 members of Hamas leader Ismail Haniya’s family in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, including his sister.

Sources from Gaza’s medical services revealed that at least 10 members of the Haniya family were martyred in Israel’s attack on their home in the Beach refugee camp, west of Gaza City, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Israel launched a series of attacks on northern Gaza early Tuesday. Another strike targeted two schools in the Al Daraj neighborhood where refugees were housed, resulting in several casualties.

Civil Defense personnel in the Al Maghazi refugee camp also evacuated five bodies, including three children and one woman, from the rubble of homes destroyed by Israeli airstrikes.

Health authorities have not confirmed the exact number of casualties and injuries in this latest attack.

On April 10, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr, Haniya lost three sons and two grandsons in an Israeli airstrike while they were traveling in a car to visit the refugee camp.

Israeli attacks in Gaza have now claimed the lives of over 37,600 people, mostly women and children, and left nearly 86,100 others injured. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)