SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Explosion of Unexploded Israeli Munitions Injures Ten People in Khan Yunis

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Gaza (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – Ten Palestinians were injured on Monday evening due to an explosion of unexploded munitions left by Israeli occupation forces in the town of al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to Palinfo, citing local sources, the explosion occurred as a bulldozer was moving debris from destroyed homes in the Abd al-Ghafour neighborhood.

Sources stated that the condition of four of the injured individuals was reported as serious.

Local authorities had previously instructed residents to report unexploded ordnance and handle debris and areas affected by Israeli attacks with caution, as occupation forces had left explosive devices intended to cause harm to civilians.

Also Read: Egypt Prepares to Operate Rafah Crossing

Thousands of munitions fired by Israel since October 7, 2023, are reportedly still scattered across the Gaza Strip.

According to Channel 12, the Israeli military has fired tens of thousands of munitions into Gaza since the conflict with Hamas began. The air force alone is said to have dropped approximately 30,000 bombs. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Ammunition Explosion Injures Ten People in Khan Yunis

TagKhan Younis Unexploded Israeli Bombs

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Explosion of Unexploded Israeli Munitions Injures Ten People in Khan Yunis

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Ammunition Explosion Injures Ten People in Khan Yunis

  • 9 hours ago
Israeli Aggression on the Gaza strip (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Four Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrike on Khan Younis

  • Friday, 29 November 2024 - 16:04 WIB
Israeli Airstrike in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike on Ten Encampment in Gaza Kills Several Palestinians

  • Tuesday, 10 September 2024 - 07:13 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes on Khan Younis Kill Several Civilians 

  • Saturday, 31 August 2024 - 14:42 WIB
Israeli Airstrike on Gaza 10 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike on Home in Khan Younis Kills 10 Palestinians

  • Tuesday, 13 August 2024 - 07:52 WIB
Load More
Gazans Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Thousand of Palestinians Begin Returning on Foot to Northern Gaza

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 14:54 WIB
Rohingya Refugees in Aceh** (Photo: UNHCR)
Indonesia

Rohingya Immigrant Gives Birth at Peureulak Regional Hospital, East Aceh

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 17:38 WIB
America

UN Rejects Trump’s Proposal to Relocate Gaza Residents

  • 17 hours ago
Articles

The Recitation of Surah Al-Isra from Jakarta for Palestine

  • 16 hours ago
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

First Day of Ceasefire: Over 550 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:18 WIB
Palestine

90 Freed Palestinian Arrive in Occupied West Bank Town

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 10:53 WIB
Palestine

Resistance Factions Affirm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Philippe Besson, founder of International Emergency Firefighters (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 22:31 WIB
Palestine

Around 2,000 Palestinian Families Displace from Jenin amid Israeli Offensive

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 09:15 WIB
Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East Envoy . (Photo; David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
America

Trump’s Middle East Envoy to Visit Gaza

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 10:46 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us