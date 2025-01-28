Explosion of Unexploded Israeli Munitions Injures Ten People in Khan Yunis

Gaza, MINA – Ten Palestinians were injured on Monday evening due to an explosion of unexploded munitions left by Israeli occupation forces in the town of al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to Palinfo, citing local sources, the explosion occurred as a bulldozer was moving debris from destroyed homes in the Abd al-Ghafour neighborhood.

Sources stated that the condition of four of the injured individuals was reported as serious.

Local authorities had previously instructed residents to report unexploded ordnance and handle debris and areas affected by Israeli attacks with caution, as occupation forces had left explosive devices intended to cause harm to civilians.

Thousands of munitions fired by Israel since October 7, 2023, are reportedly still scattered across the Gaza Strip.

According to Channel 12, the Israeli military has fired tens of thousands of munitions into Gaza since the conflict with Hamas began. The air force alone is said to have dropped approximately 30,000 bombs. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

