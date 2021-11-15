Exhibition of the Life of Prophets at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Pavilion of the Muslim World League exhibits portraits of the lives of the prophets and apostles. (MWL)

Dubai, MINA – The Muslim World League (MWL) has launched an exhibition on the lives of the prophets at the Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion, taking place from October 1 to March 31, 2022.

“As If You See Them The Prophets” uses the latest technology to present biographies of the prophets and apostles of Islam.

It highlights the messages of peace, love, compassion, tolerance, coexistence, and humanity they bring to the world.

It also highlights the noble morals of the Prophet Muhammad, the completeness and beauty of the global message of Islam.

The 25 prophets and apostles mentioned in the Quran will be introduced in five languages: Arabic, English, French, Hebrew, and Indonesian.

Visitors can learn about the prophet’s titles, nicknames, characteristics, morals, childhood, relatives, the books that were revealed to them, the miracles they performed, and the language they spoke.

The exhibition uses digital technology in multiple languages ​​to take visitors into another world, providing a cinematic experience enhanced by LED screens that bring visitors to the heart of the action, as if they were accompanying the prophets through their lives.

It includes a campaign called “Islam is the Religion of Peace” and focuses on the humanitarian behavior of the prophets, especially the Prophet Muhammad.

The interactive LED wall – “Your Message to Humanity” – is aimed at eliminating racial differences, overcoming negative cultural conflicts, and deepening the concept of people’s rights to live in dignity and freedom, emphasizing the importance of coexistence.

Visitors can leave a video message that will be part of the interactive mural. It will contain the visitor’s signature, messages of love, tolerance, and acceptance of others.

On the second floor of the MWL pavilion, there are miniature models of Mecca and Medina. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)