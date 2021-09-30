BDS Movement Calls for Boycott of Dubai Expo Launched in Participation of Israel

Gaza, MINA – In a statement issued by the BDS movement, it called for the boycott of the (Dubai Expo), which is scheduled to be launched in the UAE in October, with the participation of Israeli occupation in an official celebration of the Emirati regime.

The BDS movement stressed the importance of boycotting the Dubai Expo, which includes a special Israeli pavilion, in order to reject normalization and cover up the crimes of the Israeli occupation, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the occupation supervises the pavilion, which is officially celebrated by the Emirati government, which no other pavilion has received in the exhibition.

It added, “The tyrannical Emirati regime offers the apartheid Israeli occupation a golden opportunity that will enable it to display its military and security innovations.”

According to the statement, Elazar Cohen, the general official in charge of the Israeli pavilion at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that “the added value of this exhibition for Israel is the Arab and Muslim visitor.”

According to the statement, while the Israeli economy depends mainly on the trade in death, arms sales, spyware and repression software, the Dubai Expo contributes to the marketing of Israel as a ray of hope in the region.

The BDS movement added that Israel’s support for any regime is always translated into increased repression, abuse, criminality, militarization and espionage in particular against journalists, human rights activists, politicians, and feminist activists. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)