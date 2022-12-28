Exhibition of Syuhada Nasser Abu Hamid Held at Muscat School, Tubas

Tubas, MINA – Governor of Tubas Younis Al-Asi, Director of Education at Tubas Mazen Jarrar and Director of Captive Club Kamal Bani Odeh on Tuesday, inaugurated the exhibition of martyr Nasser Abu Hamid organized by students of Osama Saeed Bisharat at Muscat Secondary School for Boys in the town of Tammun, southeast of Tubas.

In his remarks, Al-Asi emphasized the importance of these non-academic activities for students, which showcase their talents and skills, as well as the importance of introducing students to the problems of prisoners and their suffering, Wafa reported.

He praised the elements and themes that the students embodied in his drawings, including the historical stages and struggles of Palestine, as well as influential figures in the struggles of our people.

Meanwhile, Bani Odeh emphasized that the exhibition was present as a tribute to Nasser Abu Hamid, who was martyred as a result of medical negligence in the occupation prison and to introduce students to the suffering of martyrs.

He added that the exhibition coincided with the campaign to promote the writing campaign for forty thousand letters of support and the Palestinian prisoner Karim Younes who is about to be released. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)