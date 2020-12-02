European Union Supports Health Programs in ASEAN Worth €20 Milion

Jakarta, MINA – Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to ASEAN Igor Driesmans said that his party provided assistance of € 20 million to support health programs in ASEAN.

The program which is called Emergency Preparedness and Response The pandemic in Southeast Asia will last for 42 months with the aim of increasing capacity and strengthening the response of ASEAN member countries in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This program also helps reach people living in remote areas,” Igor said in an online media breading on Wednesday.

In addition, the program could assist ASEAN member countries through bilateral cooperation and strengthen ASEAN regional coordination mechanisms.

Previously, the Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen had announced the program at the 23rd European Union-ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting on Tuesday.

He said the program is part of EU assistance and solidarity of € 350 million to support ASEAN. With this additional contribution, the total assistance from the EU will reach more than € 800 million.

The strong regional coordination of access to information, equipment and vaccines is crucial to addressing this crisis.

“We both experience this crisis and as partners we are stronger if we face it together,” he explained. (L/RE1)

