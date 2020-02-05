European Union Refuses Trump’s Plan on Palestins

Brussels, MINA – The European Union (EU) rejects portions of the peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump, saying the plan violates “internationally agreed parameters”, and any Israeli annexation of Palestinian land will face challenges.

According to the EU, Trump’s proposal will give Israel most of what it has been searching for for decades, including control of almost all Palestinian land where it has built settlements. Gotechdaily reported on Tuesday, February 5.

Trump’s plan, presented last week, did mention the establishment of a Palestinian state, but would be far from meeting the minimum Palestinian demands and legalizing most of the occupied West Bank in Israeli hands, the statement continued.

European Union foreign policy official Josep Borrell underlined the bloc’s commitment to a two-state solution based on the 1967 line, which offered the possibility of a mutually agreed land swap between Israel and Palestine.

According to Borrell, the US initiative deviated from internationally agreed parameters.

“To create a just and lasting peace, the final unresolved status issue must be resolved through direct negotiations between the two parties,” Borrell said. “This includes issues relating to the border, Jerusalem’s status, security, and refugee issues.”

“We are very concerned about the prospect of annexing the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank,” Borrell continued.

He suggested the European Union consider legal action by saying that all “steps towards annexation, if implemented, could be resisted”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)