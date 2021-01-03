European Union Calls on Israel to Investigate the Shooting of A Palestinian Boy In Hebron

Brussels, MINA – The European Unio calls on the Israeli occupation authorities to promptly investigate the shooting of the young Harun Abu Aram (24 years), from the village of Tawana in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, and hold the perpetrators accountable.

The European Union stressed its rejection of the excessive and disproportionate use of force, noting that the Israeli forces shot Abu Aram on Friday, while he was rebuilding his house, which was demolished last November, in violation of international law. Thus, it was quoted from Wafa on Sunday.

On Friday, Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that Abu Aram was hit by a bullet in the neck from a distance of zero, which caused a quadriplegic paralysis. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)