European Union: As 200 Palestinian Families at Risk of Eviction

Jerusalem, MINA – The European Union says 200 Palestinian families face the risk of evicting their homes in Jerusalem for the benefit of Jewish settlers.

It came in a joint statement issued by representatives of European Union countries in the Palestinian territories. Quds Press reported on Friday.

“In recent years, the number of evictions has increased particularly in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan (Jerusalem), where an entire community of about 200 families is in danger,” the statement said.

The statement also said the eviction order “puts all families at risk for forced displacement.”

In early December, an EU delegation visited families facing imminent eviction threats in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan areas of East Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)