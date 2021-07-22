EU Aims to Reduce 55 Percent of Greenhouse Emissions in 2030

Jakarta, MINA – Through the “Fit for 55” policy proposal package, the European Union has the ambition to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions, at least 55 percent in 2030.

The package of proposals covers climate, energy, land use, transport and taxation policies with the main goal of moving Europe towards the world’s first climate neutral continent by 2050.

“Our long-term goal is to achieve zero emissions by 2050,” said Vincent Piket, EU Ambassador to Indonesia during the webinar “The European Green Deal and ‘Fit for 55’ Climate Policy Package: What Does It Mean For Indonesia? on Wednesday.

Piket explained that the package contains 13 legislative proposals, with eight existing regulations being further strengthened and five new policies introduced.

The package, which was launched by the European Commission on 14 July, is more directed towards achieving its 2030 climate targets in a fair, cost-effective and competitive manner.

In addition, the transition to a greener EU is also expected to create opportunities to help the vulnerable by tackling energy inequality and poverty.

This, according to Piket, will also have an impact on the EU’s external trade in the future. Gradually, imports and exports will focus on products that comply with carbon restrictions in their products, the conditions of which have been made by the European Union.

The European Union will also encourage investment in other countries, particularly Indonesia, to comply with the improved low-carbon product requirements.

“Regarding the introduction of new technology, which will be brought to 8Indonesia, it will be tremendously encouraging. Although not directly, not only the European Union but also Indonesia,” he said. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)