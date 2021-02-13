Egyptian President Affirms Support for Palestinian Struggle

Cairo, MINA – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi via phone call on Thursday affirmed Egypt’s stance on the Palestinian struggle to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The official spokesman for the Presidency Bassam Rady said the two officials discussed the latest Palestinian developments, Egypt Independent reported on Friday.

Amongst that support, Egypt this week is hosting Fatah and Hamas leaders to discuss Palestinian elections for the first time in 15 years.

“Egypt’s attitude towards the Palestinian struggle is unshakable, because it tries to push the peace process in accordance with international resolutions and references,” Rady said, delivering Al-Sisi’s statement.

Abbas expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s relentless efforts and efforts to support the Palestinian cause and reach a fair and comprehensive solution.

A statement from the Egyptian-Saudi political consultation committee in December 2020 also reiterated Egypt’s desire to establish a Palestinian state under a 1967 agreement, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The remarks came as Israel normalized relations with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Morocco under negotiations led by Trump.

Israel continues to build illegal settlements in the West Bank, a move denounced by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in December.

Peace Now, an Israeli group that oversees settlement activity, reported settlement construction in 2020 to be the highest since 2012. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)