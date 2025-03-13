Egyptian Foreign Minister, US Envoy Discuss Gaza Reconstruction Plan

Cairo, MINA – Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met with White House Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday to discuss continued consultations and coordination on a reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip, which aims to serve as a foundation for rebuilding the enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of a gathering between Arab foreign ministers and the US envoy in Qatar, also included Senior Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the US National Security Council, Eric Trager, as stated by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

During the talks, Abdelatty presented the stages and specifics of the Arab plan for Gaza’s reconstruction, which was approved during the extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo on March 4, 2025.

Both sides agreed to keep coordinating and consulting on the plan as the basis for the reconstruction efforts. They also committed to maintaining communication in support of broader initiatives aimed at restoring stability in the Middle East.

The US envoy commended Egypt’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

An Arab summit and Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting have endorsed a comprehensive Arab plan for Gaza’s reconstruction, ensuring that Palestinian residents will not be displaced. The plan is projected to take five years to complete, with an estimated cost of $53 billion.

This initiative comes after US President Donald Trump’s controversial plan to “take over” Gaza and relocate Palestinians in a bid to turn the territory into a tourist destination. The proposal was widely rejected by the Arab world and numerous other nations, who deemed it as a form of ethnic cleansing. []

