Egypt to Provide Free Covid-19 Vaccine to Citizens

Cairo, MINA – Egyptians will be provided free Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, local daily Egypt Today reported on Friday citing Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed.

The Sinopharm vaccine has 86 percent efficacy against COVID-19, according to Egyptian and UAE officials, after Cairo completed clinical trials, Arab News reported.

Zayed, the Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang and acting Emirati Ambassador to Egypt Mariam Al-Kaabi supervised the arrival of the first batch of the vaccine at Cairo International Airport, coming from the UAE.

Zayed further said that Egypt has signed an agreement with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization “to secure the provision of further vaccine doses,” the report said.

Medical staff in isolation hospitals and chest and fevers hospitals will be given the priority to take the Chinese vaccine, Zayed said.

Cancer or kidney failure patients, elderly people and those suffering from chronic diseases will also be prioritized, she added.

Egypt recorded 445 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 120,147.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)