Select Language

Latest
-263 min. agoSaudi Health Ministry Launches Virtual Clinic
-260 min. agoJordan Urges Israel to Stop Blocking Al Aqsa Complex
-253 min. agoCentral Commission Begins Training For Holding Palestinian Election
-112 min. agoSaimah Mohsin to Become First Muslim US Attorney
-108 min. agoInter-Continental Online Conference to Discuss the Role of Peace Education
Middle East

Egypt Starts Covid-19 Vaccination

Photo: Shutterstock

Cairo, MINA – Egypt begun vaccinating people against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the country’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to Anadolu Agency, the country received its first batch of China’s Sinopharm vaccine and the first doses were given to health professionals at a quarantine hospital in northeastern Ismailia province, the ministry said in a statement.

Vaccinations will first be administered to healthcare professionals at quarantine hospitals and other hospitals where the virus is seen and then to the elderly, chronic patients and others, it said.

It added that they have the capacity to store 140 million doses of vaccine and will provide 100 million doses to the public.

Egypt has recorded more than 161,800 infections, over 8,900 deaths and in excess of 126,000 recoveries, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic has claimed more than 2.12 million lives in 192 countries and regions since originating in China in December 2019.

Over 99.13 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries over 54.69 million, according to Johns Hopkins.

The US, India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news