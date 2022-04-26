Egypt-Jordan-UAE High-Level Talks Discuss Palestine

Cairo, MINA – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed held tripartite talks in the Egyptian capital, Cairo on Sunday in an unannounced summit.

According to the Kingdom of Jordan, “The Jordan-Egypt-Emiratt triangular meeting discussed the brotherly relations that unite the three countries, and discussed the latest global and regional developments, most notably the issue of Palestine.”

Jordan said in a statement that the leaders of the three countries consider that the current challenges and crises, with their complex nature and transboundary impacts, require coordinated efforts, strengthening joint Arab action, and activating regional cooperation, especially in food security and energy crises.

The statement added that Jordan’s King Al-Sisi and bin Zayed stressed the importance of continuing coordination and consultation on various issues of mutual interest, in a way that would serve the interests of the three countries and serve Arab goals.

He added, “The meeting discussed the latest global and regional developments, especially the Palestinian issue, as the leaders emphasized that their country will not waste efforts to restore calm in Jerusalem, and stop the escalation in all its forms in Al-Quds in order to allow worshipers to perform their religious services without interruption.”

“The three leaders emphasized the importance of respecting the role of the historical guardianship of the Hashemite Kingdom (Hashemite) in protecting the Islamic and Christian holy places in Al-Quds and the importance of supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian brothers and sisters and enabling the Palestinian National Authority to play its role to achieve the aspirations of the Palestinian people and relieve their suffering.”

According to the Kingdom of Jordan, the leaders stressed the need for Israel to stop all actions that undermine the chances of achieving peace, and the importance of finding political opportunities to return to serious and effective negotiations to resolve the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution and in accordance with international law.

The statement stressed that the Jordanian King condemned Israel’s violations, including extremist raids on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacks on worshipers, restricting Christians’ access to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Al-Quds and reducing the number of revelers on Holy Saturday.

He also stressed, according to the statement, “The need to respect the historic RRR al and legal situation that exists in Al-Aqsa Mosque and reject any attempt to divide the time and space of Al-Aqsa Al-Mubarak Mosque.

The peace process and recognition of the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem (East Jerusalem) as its capital.”

King Abdullah stated that the global crisis, however serious it may be, should not distract from the Palestinian issue.

The international community is urged to move to stop Israel’s illegal acts and ensure that they are not repeated, to protect international law and to prevent an exacerbation or renewal of waves of violence. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)