US, Russia Agree to Establish Consultation Mechanism to Ease Tensions

Riyadh, MINA – Delegations from the United States and Russia met on Tuesday (Feb 18) to establish a consultation mechanism aimed at resolving key issues that have strained their bilateral relations, the U.S. State Department announced.

According to Anadolu Agency, the talks, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, focused on normalizing diplomatic operations, ending the war in Ukraine, and exploring potential cooperation on geopolitical and economic matters.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized that the U.S. remains committed to ending violence and using its global influence to foster unity among nations.

She also noted that President Donald Trump is uniquely positioned to mediate peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Both delegations agreed to form a high-level team to work toward a lasting resolution in Ukraine and lay the groundwork for future collaboration in areas such as economic development and investment.

The meeting followed a phone call last week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Hosted by Saudi Arabia to promote diplomatic dialogue, the discussions marked the first official meeting between Russian and U.S. diplomats since the Ukraine war began on February 24, 2022.

The Russian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and included senior presidential aides Yury Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, along with the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

On the U.S. side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the delegation, accompanied by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Steve Witkoff, the special envoy for the Middle East. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

