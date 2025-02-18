SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US, Russia Agree to Establish Consultation Mechanism to Ease Tensions

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

5 Views

Ilustration (photo: AI)
Ilustration (photo: AI)

Riyadh, MINA – Delegations from the United States and Russia met on Tuesday (Feb 18) to establish a consultation mechanism aimed at resolving key issues that have strained their bilateral relations, the U.S. State Department announced.

According to Anadolu Agency, the talks, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, focused on normalizing diplomatic operations, ending the war in Ukraine, and exploring potential cooperation on geopolitical and economic matters.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized that the U.S. remains committed to ending violence and using its global influence to foster unity among nations.

She also noted that President Donald Trump is uniquely positioned to mediate peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Also Read: Egypt to Host Arab Summit on Gaza Reconstruction

Both delegations agreed to form a high-level team to work toward a lasting resolution in Ukraine and lay the groundwork for future collaboration in areas such as economic development and investment.

The meeting followed a phone call last week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Hosted by Saudi Arabia to promote diplomatic dialogue, the discussions marked the first official meeting between Russian and U.S. diplomats since the Ukraine war began on February 24, 2022.

The Russian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and included senior presidential aides Yury Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, along with the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Also Read: Egypt Prepares Comprehensive Plan to Rebuild Gaza without Displacing Palestinians

On the U.S. side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio led the delegation, accompanied by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Steve Witkoff, the special envoy for the Middle East. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Zelenskyy Rejects Any Agreement between US and Russia without Kyiv

Tagconsultation mechanism diplomatic talks Foreign Policy geopolitical negotiations global conflict resolution global security High level Talks International Diplomacy Middle East diplomacy peace negotiations Russia foreign policy Ukraine war resolution US foreign relations US Russia agreement US Russia tensions US-Russia relations

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Ilustration (photo: AI)
America

US, Russia Agree to Establish Consultation Mechanism to Ease Tensions

  • 10 hours ago
International

Egypt to Host Arab Summit on Gaza Reconstruction

  • 10 hours ago
International

Egypt-Jordan-UAE High-Level Talks Discuss Palestine

  • Tuesday, 26 April 2022 - 09:44 WIB
Ambassador Talk

Ten Priorities of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Policy

  • Saturday, 25 July 2020 - 06:23 WIB
Palestine

BRICS Ministers Says Peace Negotiations Should Lead to Independent Palestinian State

  • Thursday, 7 June 2018 - 17:06 WIB
Asia

Southern Thailand Conflict : Malaysia Capable of Becoming Mediator

  • Thursday, 4 May 2017 - 13:10 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Enter 14th Day, Israeli Troops Destroy more Homes in West Bank Offensive

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:34 WIB
America

90 American and International Organizations Reject Trump’s Plan over Gaza

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 16:58 WIB
Dr. Hayu Prabowo, National Facilitator of IRI Indonesia (left), together with the Chairman of PJMI, Ismail Lutan (right), after signing a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the KISUCI Tourism Village (Cikeas River Climate Community), Cipambuan, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Sunday (February 16, 2025). (Photo: IRI Indonesia)
Indonesia

IRI Indonesia, PJMI Forge Partnership for Tropical Forest Protection and Climate Action

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 23:24 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Start Withdrawing from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 15:16 WIB
Indonesia

Floods Hit South Sulawesi, 66 Villages in 14 Subdistricts Affected

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 15:06 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

25 Palestinians Arrested by Israeli Military Raid in the West Bank

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Indonesia Hospital in North Gaza Treats Hundreds of Patients Daily

  • 23 hours ago
Ilustration (lenteratoday.com)
International

Alcohol to Be Banned at the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 06:20 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Calls for Strengthened Oversight of International Aid

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:49 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:46 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us