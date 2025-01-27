Egypt Announces Launch of Largest Humanitarian Aid Convoy to Gaza

Cairo, MINA – Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced the launch of the largest humanitarian aid convoy for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

In his speech during a conference in Cairo’s Asmarat area, Madbouly said the convoy was launched “in implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and in response to the humanitarian call to support the Palestinian brothers in Gaza,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Madbouly oversaw the launch of the Tahya Misr Fund, a government initiative, which organized the largest comprehensive humanitarian aid convoy from Asmarat. The convoy consisted of 305 trucks carrying more than 4,200 tons of aid and 11 ambulances to support Gaza under the slogan “Together for Humanity,” the statement added.

The first six-week phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement came into effect on January 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 111,400 people since October 7, 2023.

Also Read: Trump Proposes Moving Palestinians out of Gaza to Egypt and Jordan

The three-phase ceasefire agreement includes a prisoner exchange and continued calm, aiming for a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: President Prabowo, PM Modi Discuss Indonesia-India Strategic Partnership