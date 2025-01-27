SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Egypt Announces Launch of Largest Humanitarian Aid Convoy to Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 45 minutes ago

45 minutes ago

4 Views

Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Cairo, MINA – Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced the launch of the largest humanitarian aid convoy for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

In his speech during a conference in Cairo’s Asmarat area, Madbouly said the convoy was launched “in implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and in response to the humanitarian call to support the Palestinian brothers in Gaza,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Madbouly oversaw the launch of the Tahya Misr Fund, a government initiative, which organized the largest comprehensive humanitarian aid convoy from Asmarat. The convoy consisted of 305 trucks carrying more than 4,200 tons of aid and 11 ambulances to support Gaza under the slogan “Together for Humanity,” the statement added.

The first six-week phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement came into effect on January 19, suspending Israel’s genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 111,400 people since October 7, 2023.

Also Read: Trump Proposes Moving Palestinians out of Gaza to Egypt and Jordan

The three-phase ceasefire agreement includes a prisoner exchange and continued calm, aiming for a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: President Prabowo, PM Modi Discuss Indonesia-India Strategic Partnership

Tagegypt Humanitarian aid for Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Egypt Announces Launch of Largest Humanitarian Aid Convoy to Gaza

  • 45 minutes ago
International

Egypt to Join South Africa at ICJ Against Israel

  • Monday, 13 May 2024 - 21:45 WIB
Palestine

800 Gaza Students to Sit High School Exams in Egypt

  • Wednesday, 24 April 2024 - 13:12 WIB
International

Egypt to Establish Logistics Center in Rafah to Facilitate Aid to Gaza Strip

  • Monday, 19 February 2024 - 11:19 WIB
Palestine

Egypt Calls for Cease-Fire in Gaza, Rejection of Palestinians’ Displacement

  • Monday, 5 February 2024 - 13:46 WIB
International

Egypt: Israel Who Preventing Aid from Entering Gaza via Rafah

  • Sunday, 14 January 2024 - 18:06 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israel Acknowledges Significant Losses of Aggression in Gaza Strip

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 11:46 WIB
Palestine

Resistance Factions Affirm Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Philippe Besson, founder of International Emergency Firefighters (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

International Firefighting Expert Shares His Analysis on Los Angeles Wildfires

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 22:31 WIB
Israeli Military Aggresion in West Bank Kills 17 Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Launches Iron Wall Operation in Jenin, At Least 7 Palestinians Killed

  • Wednesday, 22 January 2025 - 13:13 WIB
Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Palestinians Prepare Tents for Families Returning to Northern Gaza after Ceasefire

  • Friday, 24 January 2025 - 10:56 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Only 861 out of 1,200 Aid Trucks Reach Northern Gaza

  • Saturday, 25 January 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Articles

Remembering Black January: A Tragic and yet Heroic Chapter in the History of Azerbaijan

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 15:08 WIB
Israeli Captives (photo: Tawaf TV)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Warns Israeli Strikes in Gaza Could Risk Killing Hostages

  • Sunday, 19 January 2025 - 11:28 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

First Day of Ceasefire: Over 550 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 07:18 WIB
Palestine

90 Freed Palestinian Arrive in Occupied West Bank Town

  • Monday, 20 January 2025 - 10:53 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us