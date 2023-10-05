Early November, BMKG Predicts Transition from Dry to Rainy Season

Jakarta, MINA – The Head of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) Dwikorita Karnawati said that at the beginning of November, there will be a transition from dry to rainy season. However, due to high climate variability, the start of the rainy season does not occur simultaneously in all regions of Indonesia

“Meanwhile, the peak of the rainy season is predicted to occur in January – February 2024. Meanwhile, BMKG predicts that the peak impact of El Nino will occur in September. From the latest satellite data, it can be seen that this October the intensity of El Nino has not decreased.

“The El Nino phenomenon is predicted to continue to persist, predicted until next year,” said Dwikorita to journalists, after attending the limited meeting on Mitigation of the Impact of the El Nino Phenomenon at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday, according to information received by MINA on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired directly by President Joko Widodo and attended by Ministers and heads of other institutions, discussing the issue of drought, availability of clean water, the agricultural situation, and anticipating and handling forest and land fires (Karhutla).

He said, so El Nino is predicted to be moderate until the end of the year and weaken in February-March and end in March.

“This means that the next few months are still quite long. However, thank God, because the monsoon winds from Asia have entered Indonesia starting in November, so God willing, it will start to rain in November.

“This means that the influence of El Nino will start to be washed away by rain, so it is hoped that the dry season will end gradually, God willing,” said Dwikorita.

He hopes that the public will be asked that during the month of October conditions will still be dry, so that it is not burned, it could even catch fire.

“So the public is asked not to try intentionally or unintentionally to cause a fire because extinguishing it will be difficult to do,” concluded Dwikorita. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)