Dr. Carlos Trotta: Despite Suffering, Gaza People Show Dignified Attitude

Istanbul, MINA – In their suffering conditions, the people of Gaza actually still show their nobility and dignified attitude, said Dr. Carlos Trotta, (81). This is what makes this doctor from Argentina feel that the world needs to help the Palestinians.

In an interview with MINA journalist, Nurhadis in Istanbul, Turkiye on Thursday, Dr. Carlos Trotta, a cardiovascular surgeon who has worked with Doctors Without Borders on humanitarian missions to Sri Lanka, Kenya, Somalia, Haiti, the Philippines, Syria, Yemen, and the Gaza Strip, emphasized the importance of helping the dignified citizens of Gaza.

“Of course you feel sad about what happened (to the people of Gaza), but this actually shows how noble and dignified they are,” said the man who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1999 and has been at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital for 3 months in 2009.

And it is this reason according to Carlos that demands world citizens to continue to support the Palestinian people, not only because of the pain and suffering they feel.

Carlos also emphasized that the Palestinian problem did not start on October 7 2023, but it was a long story of the Palestinian people’s resistance to Israeli Zionist colonialism so far.

“I can tell you that this whole so-called conflict didn’t start on October 7 as they say, because in 2009, I saw a lot of the truth,” he said.

“I mean (what happened was), the destruction of all infrastructure and massive killings of the people of Gaza. So this is nothing new. “There is a long story in Gaza,” he stressed.

Therefore, said Carlos, he wanted to, together with all members of the Freedom Flotilla, show their solidarity by participating in this mission.

In 2006, he began working for the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders, which serves civilians worldwide, victims of natural disasters or war conflicts, and received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1999.

Carlos is already in Turkiye with dozens of other volunteers from various countries including Indonesia who will sail on the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) mission to penetrate the Gaza blockade by sea. (T/RE1/P2)

