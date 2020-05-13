Dr. Awad: Nakba Must Always Be Remembered by the Next Generation

Jerusalem, MINA – Member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council, Dr. Abdel-Hakim Awad, said that tragedy of Nakba Day must always be remembered by the next generation of Palestinian fighters.

He said in a press statement marking the 72nd anniversary of the Palestinian Nakbah Day, as quoted from by Fatehgaza Media on Wednesday.

Awad added, “Commemoration of the Nakba Day every May 15, is a day that must always be remembered in connection with the Balfour Declaration, which gives improper rights to invaders to the ruins of helpless people who were driven from their homes without legal rights,”

“Countries in the world must assume humanitarian and moral responsibility to restore the rights of the Palestinian people, full rights to return and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with the capital as Jerusalem,” he continued.

He added the Zionist movement which was supported by Britain at that time through the power of weapons and terrorism, declared a country above the occupied Palestinian territories.

Awad warned that the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the Israeli occupation coincided with the anniversary of Nakba Day and the announcement of the formation of a new Israeli government, all coming in order to pass the deal of the century through the exploitation of Coronavirus pandemic.

“The occupation attempt to annex land from the West Bank in the coming period is illegal and undermines opportunities for peace and a two-state solution based on a decision of International, “he said.

He also mentioned the position of the European Union’s rejection of the annexation process of occupation to the Palestinian territories in the West Bank.

“But all this requires practical implementation on the ground, such as stopping the annexation process and refusing Israel from joining trade agreements with EU countries’ partners.”

Awad called for the need for general national solidarity and united all efforts to deal with Israeli attacks. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)