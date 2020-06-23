Dozens of Palestinians in Berlin Demonstrate Reject Israeli Annexation

Berlin, MINA – Dozens of Palestinians in Berlin, Germany, on Monday (June 22) held a demonstration near the US Embassy to protest the planned annexation of Israeli occupation of the Jordan Valley and much of the West Bank.

Based on the Palestinian Information Center report, the demonstrators raised the Palestinian flag and raised banners condemning the annexation.

A prominent member of Palestinian Community Association in Europe, Thaer Hijjo, who participated in the protest, confirmed that Palestinians at the official and popular level rejected Israeli settlement policies in the occupied territories.

“The need to end the internal Palestinian divisions and build joint action to deal with Israeli attacks,” he said.

He also called on the German Parliament and the European Union to act immediately and pressured Israel to withdraw in its annexation.

Meanwhile, German left-wing lawmakers confirmed their support for the Palestinian people and the rejection of Israeli racist policies in the occupied Palestinian territories. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)