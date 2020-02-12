Dozens of Israeli Troops Storm Ibrahimi Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Israeli occupation troops entered the Ibrahimi Mosque in the southern West Bank city of Hebron with their shoes on Tuesday afternoon.

Local sources reported that the Israeli occupation army and settlers continued to storm the Ibrahimi Mosque and restrict Muslim worshipers from entering it.

Al-Quds Online reported the raid occurred a day after Israel’s foreign and security committee set a date for the implementation of the expansion project at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Since 1994, the occupation has divided the Ibrahimi Mosque in two, partly for Muslims and partly for Jews.

A Jewish settler killed 29 Muslims when they performed the Fajr prayer on February 25, 1994.

The Palestinian Ministry of Waqf strongly condemns the invasion of dozens of occupying troops into the Ibrahimi Mosque with their shoes on, and expels its guards.

Endowment Minister Hossam Abu Al-Rab stressed in a press statement, the escalation by the occupation forces against the Ibrahimi Mosque, the Old City, and violations of waqf authority continued at high sped.

Abu Al-Rub pointed out that the occupation at the Ibrahimi Mosque was provocative, with ambition and evil intentions to completely seize the mosque.

“This is contrary to international treaties and laws that guarantee the protection of freedom of worship,” he said.

Abu Al-Rab called on the international community in general and institutions related to culture, heritage and religious affairs, led by UNESCO, to practice his decision on the seriousness of what happened in Jerusalem and the two mosques, Al-Aqsa and Ibrahimi.

Abu Al-Rab also asked the Hebron Muslims to keep praying in congregation at the Ibrahimi Mosque to protect it from the Israeli plan to take it. (T/R7/RE1)

