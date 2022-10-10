Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of Israeli settlers stormed the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, occupied Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) to perform provocative rituals under the protection of the occupying forces.

Local sources reported Monday that Israeli settlers carried out provocative Talmudic rituals on some of its courtyards amid “Hebrew New Year” celebrations.

Hundreds of heavily armed Israeli troops were deployed in the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque to guard settlers into Muslim holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.

The Israeli occupation also imposed strict restrictions on the entry of Palestinians into the compound, only allowing people over the age of 40.

As part of a decades-old agreement between Jordan and the Israeli occupation, non-Muslims are not allowed to perform religious rituals within the confines of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, nor are Israeli symbols allowed to be displayed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)