Dozens of Israeli Settlers Profane Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of colonial Israeli settlers invaded on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection from Israeli occupation forces (IOF), MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

This morning, IOF opened the Mughrabi Gate for Israeli settlers and secured the area to facilitate their invasions.

According to Palestinian sources, dozens of colonial Israeli settlers stormed the Mosque and performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyards.

On the other side, IOF prevented Palestinian worshippers from entering their Mosque and detained some of them at the checkpoints at the entrances to the mosque.

Palestinian activists and officials call on the Palestinian people to gather in Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayer to prevent the Israeli settlers’ Storming.

Palestinians expect more Israeli invasions in the few next days, especially with the approach of the Jewish Hanukkah Holiday.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque witnesses daily incursions and attacks by Israeli settlers that aim to divide the mosque spatially and temporally. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)