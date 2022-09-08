Select Language

Dozens of Israeli Settlers Perform Provocative Rituals at Courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MIMA – Dozens of Israeli colonial settlers stormed Thursday, September 22, the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, performing provocative rituals under the Israeli occupation forces’ protection.

Local sources as quoted by Days of Palestine reported that Israeli colonial settlers broke into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa and performed Talmudic provocative rituals in some of its courtyards.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces permanently backed the colonial settlers’ invasions of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, prohibiting Palestinians’ presence or worshiping freely at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The holy sites including Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem have been facing colonial settler violence routinely. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

