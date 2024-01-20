Dozens Israeli Hostages’ Relatives Gather Outside PM Netanyahu’s House

Tel Aviv, MINA – Dozens of relatives of hostages gathered outside the private residence of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea on Saturday, demanding a deal to release Hamas’ hostages – after over 100 days of captivity in Gaza.

As quoted from Al Arabiya, the protesters plan to spend the night in tents outside Netanyahu’s house to protest the government’s lack of visible progress on a new hostage deal.

Among the protesters is Eli Shtivi, whose 28-year-old son Idan has been held in Gaza since he was kidnapped from the Supernova music festival on October 7, and who has begun a hunger strike on Friday.

He says he will eat only a quarter of a pita bread each day, in keeping with the reported diet of hostages held in Gaza.

Hamas has said it will not release the more than 100 hostages it is believed to be holding without an end to Israel’s devastating military offensive in Gaza.

As divisions emerge in Israel’s War Cabinet over plans to get the hostages home, some families have taken to spontaneous protest actions, fearing the lives of their loved-ones are in increasing danger.

Israel says it has largely concluded major operations in northern Gaza and is now focusing on the central region and the southern city of Khan Younis.

Israel continues to launch non-stop military attacks from the air and land on the Gaza Strip. At least 24,762 Palestinian civilians were martyred, some of them women and children, while 62,108 people were reported injured according to data from local health authorities.

Israel’s onslaught has displaced 85 percent of Gaza’s residents amid a food, clean water and medicine crisis, while 60 percent of infrastructure has been destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)