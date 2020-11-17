Dozen of Israeli Protest Againts Netanyahu

Yerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Israeli took to the streets again on Saturday night to protest against Prime Ministry Benjamin Netanyahu over allegations of corruption and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Crowds rallied outside Netanyahu residence, blowing whistles, waving signs and flags and calling for his resignation. Quds Press reported on Sunday.

Protest of the little number also held at major intersections in cities across Israel.

The protest escalated during summer then summer as Covid-19 cases escalated. With a population of nine million, Israel has reported nearly 150,000 cases of infection and more than 1,000 deaths.

Israel is in recession due to the pandemic and the unemployment rate is above 20 percent.

Netanyahu was charged on November in cases involving gifts from wealthy friends and allegedly seeking media regulatory help in exchange for favorable coverage.

Netanyahu reject to do mistake. He described his trial as a political leftist hunt aimed at overthrowing the popular right-wing leader.

He also condemn demonstration He against him, accusing protesters of trampling on democracy. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)