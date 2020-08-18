Israel PM: Suspension of Annexation Plan As the US Request

Al Quds, MINA – Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, the suspension of the annexation plan in the West Bank is a request by the United States (US), which wanted to expand peace in the region.

“The US asked for the annexation of the West Bank to be postponed for a while and we agreed,” Netanyahu told Sky News Arabia on Monday.

According to him, the US is currently prioritizing expanding the circle of peace in the region.

Last week, the US President Donald Trump announced an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UEA) to normalize relations between the two countries.

The UAE is the first Gulf Nation and the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

Abu Dhabi claims to have successfully stopped its annexation plans thanks to a normalization agreement.

Netanyahu then stressed his intention to increase cooperation with the UAE in various fields including technology, energy, environment, natural resources and agriculture.

“Like here in Israel, we will import from the free zone in the UAE,” he added.

The Israeli PM also said that other Arab countries would soon conclude a similar peace agreement with Israel.

“I am sure that the UAE will not be the last country to make peace with Israel,” he said.

Palestinian groups have criticized the Israel and UAE agreement which is considered to neglect the rights of the Palestinian people. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)