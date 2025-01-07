Deputy Commander of Israel’s Nahal Brigade Killed in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Deputy Commander of the 932nd Battalion, Nahal Brigade, Corporal Eitan Israel Shiknazi (24) along with another soldier was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday. Additionally, two other soldiers who were with them were severely injured.

The Time of Israel reported that the two soldiers’ deaths bring the total number of Israeli casualties in the ground assault against Hamas in Gaza and the military operation along the Gaza border to 397.

According to analysts, this figure may be lower than the actual number, as Israel is still withholding the total count of fallen soldiers.

Two other soldiers from the Nahal Brigade’s reconnaissance unit were severely wounded during the battle in northern Gaza that day. They were evacuated to Israel for medical treatment. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)