Defeat Malaysia 4-1, Indonesia Advances to Semifinals of 2020 AFF Cup

Singapore, MINA – The Indonesian football team advanced to the semifinals of the 2020 AFF Cup after defeating Malaysia with a final score of 4-1 in a match which took place at the National Stadium, Singapore on Sunday night.

With this result, Indonesia is in the top of Group B with 10 points. Indonesia is superior in goal productivity from Vietnam, while Malaysia finished third with 6 points.

Indonesia will then face Singapore in the semifinals, which will take place over two legs, the 1st leg match will take place on 22 December.

In addition, in the other party, Vietnam beat Cambodia 4-0. The number of points for Indonesia and Vietnam is the same, the goal difference is also the same. Even so, Indonesia has the right to win the group because it has scored more goals.

The following are the results of the Matchday 5 AFF Cup 2020 Group Phase:

Group A – Saturday, 18 December 2021

19.30 WIB Thailand 2-0 Singapore

19.30 WIB Myanmar 2-3 Philippines

Group B – Sunday, 19 December 2021

19.30 WIB Vietnam 4-0 Cambodia

19.30 WIB Malaysia 1-4 Indonesia

