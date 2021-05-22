Death Toll Since Myanmar Coup Rise to 810 People

Yangon, MINA – Civil society groups have announced that a total of 810 people have been killed by junta forces since the military coup on February 1, 2021.

The Association of Assistants for Political Prisoners (AAPP) noted that the death toll increased by three people from Bago, Chin State and Magway, who died on Tuesday and were documented Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the report on Thursday morning, 4,212 people were still being detained, 94 of whom were sentenced.

AAPP reports that the junta forces violate the rights of civilians every day, including vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

“They oppress people regardless of the sanctity of life, using any means to maintain power,” said AAPP in his statement.

On Tuesday night, bombings in Tedim Township, Chin, resulted in the death of a 10 year old child.

The child was seriously injured in the explosion and prevented from getting immediate medical attention.

The bombing also left two children aged 6 and 10 injured.

According to the AAPP, Chin State was the area most targeted from junta attacks than other areas that fought the junta.

AAPP revealed that the Chin area experienced heavy attacks and severe repression from the junta forces, which resulted in residents in Kanpetlet City and Loklung Village fleeing.

The junta forces, said AAPP, are now mostly carrying out severe repression in rural areas, as well as carrying out violence against civilians in urban areas.

Sithar Gyi, a former village administrator who worked under the government of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, and five other residents were arrested by the junta in Taungdwingyi Township, Magway, Tuesday.

They were beaten and interrogated by the junta, then Sithar was left dead while five other residents suffered serious injuries.

AAPP also expressed concern about the junta’s kidnapping of family members from the increasingly targeted arrests.

For example, on Tuesday night, the junta troops could not find the activist who was being hunted, so they arrested the activist’s wife, child and stepmother.

“Since the coup, the junta’s violence against civilians has gotten worse, they are now treating everyone as an enemy,” said AAPP. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)