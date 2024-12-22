Death Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Rises to 45,227

Gaza, MINA – The Health Ministry in Gaza said on Saturday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombing and shelling attacks has risen to 45,227 and the number of wounded has jumped to 107,573, Middles East Monitor reported.

The Health Ministry added that the Israeli army carried out three massacres in different areas of the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, killing and wounding at least 82 civilians, while a large number of victims are still under the rubble of bombed buildings or lying on the streets.

In a statement, the Health Ministry explained that the Israeli army has killed and wounded a large number of civilians in different areas of Gaza during the past 24 hours, but at least 21 martyrs and 61 wounded have arrived at hospitals.

The Gaza Strip has been under brutal bombardment since October 7, 2023.

In addition to the heavy loss of life and displacement, basic food, fuel, water and medical supplies have been depleted for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents due to the tight Israeli blockade and massive damage to infrastructure and facilities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)