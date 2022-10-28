DCI: 29 Palestinian Children Killed by Israeli Forces

Al-Quds, MINA – Palestinian branch of Defense for Children International (DCI) documented the killing of 29 children by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank, Jenin, Al-Quds this year, Palinfo reported on Friday.

DCI said in a press statement on Thursday, Israeli occupation forces continue to target Palestinian children in various places in the occupied West Bank.

The children’s advocacy organization said all of the children were killed by live bullets in the upper body indicating shooting at them with intent to kill.

DCI stated that the Israeli occupation forces launched what they called Operation Breakwater on March 31, 2022 by intensifying attacks and arrests on Palestinian towns in the West Bank, especially the city of Jenin which led to an increase in the number of children killed.

DCI also stressed the need for a professional, transparent and impartial investigation.

The global movement stressed that as long as the Israeli occupation forces are not held accountable for their crimes against Palestinian children, they will continue to act. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)