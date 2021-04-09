Darul Mushaf Qur’an Village in Jambi Opened New Memorizers

Sarolangun, Jambi, MINA – Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur inaugurated Darul Mushaf Qur’an Village at Sungai Pengharum, District Sarolangun Jambi Regency on Friday.

At the village, a College of Al-Qur’an Science College is targeted to produce Al-Qur’an memorizers.

Yakhsyallah appreciated Buya Saleh Hafidz as initiator, the leader of the Tahfidz Al-Fatah Ponpes Sarolangun Jambi for his efforts to develop this village. “Whoever starts a good thing, and is followed by many people, will be rewarded a lot,” he said.

On that occasion Imaam Yakhsyallah also handed over the keys to the house to two Hafidz-Hafidzah couples for free to live in the village as the manager.

Buya Saleh Hafidz as the initiator of the Darul Mushaf Qur’an Village opens the opportunity for 10 Al-Qur’an memorizers who were interested in continuing to study at the tertiary level to be given full scholarships, free housing, until a mate is provided.

According to Buya Hafidz, as the meaning of the Mushaf, in this village the Al-Qur’an is not just reading and reading, but in it there is an understanding of the meaning, the tajwid, and everything is complete.

“The target is that in a day, at least one person khatam once, if there are 100 people, there will be 100 khatam and finally the memorizers of Al-Qur’an will be born. Today, we inaugurate a new village, a new house, for a new bride, “he said.

The inauguration of the Darul Mushaf Qur’an Village is a series of Tabligh Akbar Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Jambi Region to welcome the Holy Month of Ramadan. Included in the series of activities was the Al-Aqsa Love Walk covering a distance of about 5 km followed by hundreds of Muslim participants. (T/RE1)

