Danone Indonesia Received Recognition at PR Indonesia Award 2020

Jakarta, MINA – Danone Indonesia recently has won recognitions in 2020 PR Indonesia Awards (PRIA). As 5 (five) communication programs by Danone Indonesia Corporate Communication team excel among more than 500 other entries.

Additionally, Danone Indonesia is named an overall champion in private sector category for winning the most awards during the ceremony.

Arif Mujahidin, Corporate Communication Director Danone Indonesia said on Tuesday, “Good communication programs hold crucial role to sustain company’s reputation and people’s trust towards company. Our programs also focus on delivering educative content; because we believe news coverage in media as well as digital content have big impact in influencing consumers’ awareness in environmental and health issues.”

In subcategory Digital PR, Danone Indonesia received Silver Winner for “Jelajah Alam AQUA” and Bronze Winner for “Danone Bloggers Academy 2019”. Meanwhile, “Bicara Gizi” won Silver Winner on Corporate PR subcategory.

Achievements in these subcategories are awarded after strict presentation process and assessed by communication experts in various sectors.

All three aforementioned programs focus in educating media, bloggers, and digital followers.

Jelajah Alam AQUA aims to increase public’s awareness on the importance of water for life through exploration, volunteering, and program visit. “Bicara Gizi” focuses on discussing various health issues from high risk pregnancies to weaning.

Educating on both environmental and health issues, Danone Blogger Academy trains bloggers to create comprehensive and credible content in the efforts to suppress hoax in public.

Additionally, through non-presentation judging process, Danone Indonesia achieved Silver Winner in Social Media subcategory and Gold Winner in Website subcategory for aqua.co.id.

Overall, Danone Indonesia Corporate Communication team that covers communication activities for AQUA, Sarihusada, and Nutricia obtains five awards from various subcategories.

Winning the awards in most subcategories, Danone Indonesia is also crowned as Platinum Winner in private sector category. PRIA 2020 gathers more than 500 entries from private companies, government, ministries, to state-owned companies.

“The current communication challenge is how a program can be relevant and impactful towards stakeholders in mass media, digital, and public as the audience. With external recognition from PRIA to Danone Indonesia, we will keep our spirits up and keep innovating for impactful communication programs,” said Arif.(R/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)