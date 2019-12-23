Saudi to Promote Arabic Calligraphy In 2020

Riyadh, MINA – The Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia, Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan, announced on Wednesday that 2020 will be the year of Arabic calligraphy.

The announcement was made during the celebration of Arabic calligraphy to coincide with the celebration of World Arabic Day which is celebrated every 18 December.

Reporting from the Saudi Gazette on Friday, according to him a claim is a form of appreciation for the important role given to Arabic calligraphy in articulating the wealth, history, and aesthetics of Arabic in its form. “2020 will be the year of Arabic calligraphy,” he said.

During the 2020 Arabic Calligraphy Year, the Ministry of Arabic Culture will hold qualitative activities that serve Arabic calligraphy and increase its presence in the community throughout the year.

The ministry, he said it would also motivate government agencies and private institutions to participate in the event and contribute to highlighting the importance of Arabic calligraphy. Another thing about the progress of Arabic calligraphy continues to be encouraged.

“Together we encourage individuals and those who are interested in presenting their talents on various platforms,” ​​he said.

The celebration of Arabic calligraphy comes in the ministry’s efforts to highlight the main components of Arabic culture, especially the calligraphy as original art which has distinctive characteristics and methods.

It also had functions, he said as a forum for important knowledge which consists of Arabic culture and contributes to transmission from one generation to another. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)