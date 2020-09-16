As 29 Countries Condemn Saudi at UN Human Rights Council Related to Khashoggi Case

New York, MINA – Dozens of countries condemned Saudi Arabia before the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday for serious violations and demanded responsibility for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In a relatively rare reprimand before the top UN human rights body, Danish Ambassador Carsten Staur read out statements on behalf of 29 countries demanding justice for Khashoggi, The Washington Post columnist who was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 by a team of Saudi killers.

Quoted from Al Jazeera, in the third joint statement to the Council targeting Riyadh since the assassination, most European countries renewed their call for “transparency and hold all those responsible to account.”

“We emphasize the need for full accountability and transparent prosecution of those involved in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi,” said German Ambassador Michael Freiherr Von Ungern-Sternberg.

The Saudi journalist was call on to the Saudi consulate to handle marriage documents.

Within minutes, the once critical royal insider was strangled and his body mutilated, according to Turkish and US officials.

A Saudi court this month sentenced eight unnamed defendants to lengthy prison terms and canceled five death sentences, in a verdict strongly condemned by Khashoggi fiance and the UN rights expert Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings.

Callamard previously linked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to the murder, in line with the results of a CIA investigation.

Sge denounced the release of the high official who allegedly ordered the murder. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)