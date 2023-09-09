UN Human Rights Council to Discuss the Blasphemy on Al-Qur’an

Geneva, MINA – The UN Human Rights Council said Wednesday that the blasphemy on Al-Qur’an in Europe will be discussed at its 54th session from September 11 to October 13.

The Czech Republic’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vaclav Balek, told a news conference in Geneva the session would be the Council’s longest-running session.

Balek, who is president of the council for 2023, said he would review the human rights situation in different countries and release 130 reports.

When asked by Anadolu whether the session would address attacks on the Qur’an, he said the matter had been discussed in a special meeting at the previous session last year.

“I am sure the participants will also review this issue in this session,” he said, noting that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk will bring the issue to the agenda. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)