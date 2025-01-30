SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Salwan Momika, Quran Burner Found Dead in His Apartment

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

- Salwan Momika protests outside a mosque in Stockholm on Wednesday (28/6/2023), during the Eid al-Adha commemoration. Salwan Momika was shot dead in Sweden on Wednesday (29/1/2025). (Source: Tagesspiegel)
Stockholm, MINA – Salwan Momika, a 38-year-old Iraqi refugee known for his Quran burning actions in Sweden, was found shot dead in his apartment in Södertälje, Stockholm on Wednesday.

Police received a report of a shooting that evening and found Momika with fatal gunshot wounds. France 24 reported.

Momika arrived in Sweden from Iraq and applied for asylum in 2018. In 2021, he was granted temporary residency for three years.

Momika carried out a series of Quran burning and desecration actions in Sweden in 2023, sparking outrage and protests in various Muslim countries.

His actions caused global controversy and heightened diplomatic tensions.

In August 2023, Momika and his associate Salwan Najem were charged with inciting hatred against ethnic or national groups in relation to their Quran burning actions.

In March 2024, Momika left Sweden for Norway seeking asylum. However, he was arrested by Norwegian authorities and deported back to Sweden under the Dublin Regulation.

On January 30, just before the court ruling on his case, Momika was found shot dead in his apartment.

The scheduled court hearing to deliver a verdict on his charges has been postponed due to his death. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

