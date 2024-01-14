Dutch Police Fight with Demonstrators Who Try to Stop the Burning of Quran

The Hague, MINA – Dutch police on Saturday were involved in a fight with demonstrators who were trying to stop an attack on the holy Quran. This attack on the Muslim holy book was almost carried out by Edwin Wagensveld, leader of the Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamization of the West (Pegida) movement.

As quoted from Daily Sabah on Sunday, police said a group demonstrated against the burning of the Quran by the anti-Islam group Pegida. Pegida obtained permission from the municipality in Arnhem. Opposing groups tried to prevent it which led to the cessation of the demonstration.

Three people were arrested for non-compliance and three officers suffered minor injuries. It is known that the Pegida leader was placed under police protection.

Arnhem Mayor Ahmed Marcouch, from Morocco, said that burning holy books is not prohibited in the Netherlands. Marcouch noted, that while such actions may be understandable in influencing people, using violence is unacceptable.

In the Netherlands, mayors have the authority to ban demonstrations if they anticipate a disruption to public order.

A Dutch-Turkish councilor from the Denk Party in Arnhem, Yıldırım Usta, regretted Marcouch’s move for allowing Pegida to cause damage to the Quran. According to him, what Pegida did to the Muslim holy book was a hate crime under the guise of freedom of speech.

He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the police’s handling of Muslim protesters. He announced plans to take an initiative in the city council for stronger action against hate crimes. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)