Sweden Minister: Qur’an Burnings Damage Security, Country’s Image

Stockholm, MINA – The Swedish Minister of Justice, Gunnar Strommer, has criticised the repeated incidents of burning the Holy Qur’an, saying they have worsened the security situation and damaged Sweden’s image, Anadolu news agency reported.

“It is a grave situation that Sweden is being portrayed as an Islamophobic country, while the Qur’an burnings not only made the country less safe but also hurt its image,” Strommer told a joint news conference with Charlotte von Essen, head of the Swedish Security Service as quoted from Middle East Monitor.

He explained that his country has accelerated actions against terrorism and put 15 institutions on alert.

Von Essen said the terrorist threat in the country has risen since March and will remain high.

On Tuesday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning all acts of violence against the holy books, as a violation of international law.

On 12 July, the United Nations Human Rights Council condemned the desecration of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden, despite Western countries voting against the council’s proposed resolution in this regard.

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Qur’an burnings or desecration, or attempts to do so, by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries, drawing global outrage. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)