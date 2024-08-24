Footage Released Israeli Soldiers Burning Copies of Holy Quran in Mosque in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Footage released on Friday shows Israeli soldiers burning of copies the Holy Quran in a mosque in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Qatari news channel Al Jazeera said it obtained the footage from video taken by Israeli soldiers and drones that were found in Gaza.

The footage showed Israeli soldiers breaking into the Bani Saleh Mosque in the northern Gaza Strip and then tearing up and burning copies of the Koran, the Muslim holy book, inside the mosque.

In more footage, the Israeli army is shown destroying the Grand Mosque in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, one of the oldest mosques in Gaza, built 96 years ago.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the footage.

Destroying or desecrating a Quran is a grave offense under Islam and an insult to the faith of some 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide.

In the course of the Israeli army’s 10-month offensive on Gaza, hundreds of mosques, including the Great Omari Mosque, established on a site in Gaza City some 1,400 years old, have been partially or completely destroyed.

According to the Gaza-based Government Media Office, the Israeli army has completely destroyed 609 mosques, partially damaged 211, and also destroyed three churches across Gaza since last October 7, the start of the conflict.

Since Israel began its campaign against Gaza 10 months ago, dozens of countries and international humanitarian groups have declared the bombing of hospitals, civilian housing, and houses of worship – all places off limits to attacks under the rules of war. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)