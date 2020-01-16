Israel Conducts Its First Airstrike on Gaza in 2020

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes on Wednesday night bombed two Palestinian resistance posts in the northwestern Gaza Strip that are described as rocket bases that often fired into Israeli territory.

It becomes the first attack launched by Israeli in the Gaza Strip in 2020, as quoted by Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Thursday.

The Palestinian Information Center correspondent reported that Israeli occupation warplanes targeted the “As-Safinah” post belonging to the resistance movement with several missiles which caused the fire.

He added Israeli warplanes had also bombed the same post again, as well as the location of the Civil Administration in the northern Gaza Strip with several missiles.

The attack carried out by Zionist warplanes occurred after announcing that it had monitored four rockets fired from the path into Israeli settlement areas on the outskirts of the Gaza Strip.

Observers assess, Gaza is included in the main object of competition between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival in the upcoming elections, Gantz who was once the Minister of Defense.

Before these four Palestinian resistance rockets had fallen on the Gaza border on the Israeli border, Gantz accused Netanyahu of failing to provide security for Israeli villages on the outskirts of Gaza. And he presents himself as a person who can provide security for villages. (T/RE1)

